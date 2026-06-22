FIH Nations Cup title is a big morale booster ahead of WC, Asian Games: Savita

NEW DELHI: Senior Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia feels the FIH Nations Cup triumph will serve as a big morale booster for the side ahead of the upcoming World Cup and Asian Games, and attributed the success to unity and a healthy dressing-room atmosphere.

India defeated hosts New Zealand 2-0 in the final at Auckland to clinch the title and secure promotion to the elite FIH Pro League after being relegated following a last-place finish in the previous season.

"This victory is crucial because if we want to compete regularly against the best teams in the world, it is important to be in the Pro League. With the World Cup and Asian Games also coming up this year, this win will definitely boost our confidence," Savita told PTI Bhasha from Auckland.

The FIH Hockey World Cup, both men and women, will be hosted simultaneously by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30, while the Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.

The veteran goalkeeper said the Indian team is capable of beating any opponent if it plays as a collective unit.

"As the most senior and experienced player in the team, I always try to keep the group united, both on and off the field. I believe that if we stay together, we are second to none as a team."

Savita, who will receive the Padma Shri Award from President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, credited the entire squad for the title-winning campaign.

"The entire team played really well. Bichu Devi (second goalkeeper) and I support each other, which is important for the team environment. She is performing very well and I try to guide her as much as possible."