FIH Nations Cup title is a big morale booster ahead of WC, Asian Games: Savita

NEW DELHI: Senior Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia feels the FIH Nations Cup triumph will serve as a big morale booster for the side ahead of the upcoming World Cup and Asian Games, and attributed the success to unity and a healthy dressing-room atmosphere.
India defeated hosts New Zealand 2-0 in the final at Auckland to clinch the title and secure promotion to the elite FIH Pro League after being relegated following a last-place finish in the previous season.
"This victory is crucial because if we want to compete regularly against the best teams in the world, it is important to be in the Pro League. With the World Cup and Asian Games also coming up this year, this win will definitely boost our confidence," Savita told PTI Bhasha from Auckland.
The FIH Hockey World Cup, both men and women, will be hosted simultaneously by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30, while the Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.
The veteran goalkeeper said the Indian team is capable of beating any opponent if it plays as a collective unit.
"As the most senior and experienced player in the team, I always try to keep the group united, both on and off the field. I believe that if we stay together, we are second to none as a team."
Savita, who will receive the Padma Shri Award from President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, credited the entire squad for the title-winning campaign.
"The entire team played really well. Bichu Devi (second goalkeeper) and I support each other, which is important for the team environment. She is performing very well and I try to guide her as much as possible."
The 36-year-old also praised chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, who guided India to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics.
"Coach Sjoerd Marijne was the best for us then and he remains the best now. His trust in the players, his winning mentality and his demand for high standards make this team stronger. He treats every player equally, which is very important," Savita said.
Marijne returned as the women's team chief coach earlier this year.
Looking ahead, Savita said India's objective is to secure a podium finish at the World Cup and qualify directly for the Los Angeles Olympics through the Asian Games.
"We will aim for a podium finish at the World Cup. Everyone is working hard. Our goal at the Asian Games will be to qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics."
She said the team has shown improvement in attack but still has areas to improve.
"Our penalty corner attack is good and we need to maintain that. At the same time, we need to improve our penalty corner defence. We are playing attacking hockey, but we need better results consistently," Savita noted.
Savita also highlighted the contribution of the support staff.
"I have been with the Indian team for a long time and this group has a good mix of senior and young players. The support staff is excellent and everyone is working towards the same goal."
Apart from chief coach Marijne, she had special praise for analytical coach Matias Villa and strength and conditioning coach Wayne Lombard.
"Matias Villa plays an important role. He focuses a lot on structure and pressing, which helps improve performance. Wayne Lombard has also played a major role in improving our fitness levels."
Along with Wayne, trainers Rodet and Ciara have done a great job. Our fitness levels have improved significantly since they joined. We are constantly working on fitness and rehabilitation. The arrival of drag-flick specialist coach Taeke Taekema has also been very beneficial."
Savita is now looking forward to receiving the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award on Tuesday.
"The Padma Shri ceremony is being held in two groups and fortunately my name is in the second group on June 23, which means I can receive it personally. It is a special moment for my family, who have been waiting for this for a long time. I am happy that I could give them such moment."
On her future, Savita said her immediate focus remains on the World Cup and the Asian Games.
"Right now my focus is on the World Cup and Asian Games. After that, we will see how the journey unfolds."
The goalkeeper, who has represented India in more than 300 international matches since making her debut in 2011, said at this stage fitness remains her priority.
"I am 36 now and mental strength is very important to maintain fitness at this level. After intense training sessions, I pay a lot of attention to recovery and diet. I am also working hard on my footwork and strength."