Yarraji steals thunder as Meena, Anushka book Asian berth

BHUBANESWAR: She looked focussed on the starting block of the 100m hurdles. It was a year to the date since she was forced off the track because of an ACL tear – something all athletes dread because of the time it takes to heal and the uncertainty associated with it even after recovery. Physically and mentally, it can be draining.

Jyothi Yarraji’s right knee and its surroundings were strapped with tape. This was her first race since the injury. At stake was a spot for the Asian Games where she won silver last time. It was not easy on a comeback to stamp authority but Jyothi just did that when she clocked 12.99s to clinch the gold at the Senior Inter-State Athletics Nationals here at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday. She also has ensured she is on the flight to Nagoya for the Asian Games in September-October.

Though she fell short of her national record of 12.78s, yet she knew the significance of the victory which she celebrated with raised arms and a broad smile. Nandhini K of Tamil Nadu won silver with a personal best timing of 13.22s and breached the Asian Games qualification mark of 13.34s.

Jyothi has had quite a torrid time recuperating and it is reflected in her words. “One year back on the same day I got injured and today I am extremely happy that I won gold and qualified for the Asian Games,” she said with words laced with a lot of emotion. “Last one year was a struggling period and I cried a lot. One point of time I thought that it was going to be the end of my career. My coach, supporting staff, Reliance and AFI supported me all the time. Today I have not planned any timing but the result is satisfying. Three months are there for the Asian Games and I will put all my effort into rehabilitation and will bring the Asian gold medal to the country.”

Jyothi went on to explain her condition quite succinctly. “I had suffered multiple injuries in the last one year,” she said. “First ACL injury and had a surgery and while planning to make a comeback during the Federation Cup, unfortunately got a hamstring injury. Thanks to the almighty I recovered from those torrid times. I am not only stronger physically but also 10 times stronger mentally.”

Minutes before Jyothi was scorching the track, on one side of the ground another athlete had already made a mark. Pole vaulter Dev Meena was ascending new heights -- 5.46m -- another national record against his name. Just about a month ago he shared the NR with Kuldeep Kumar at 5.45m. With Wednesday’s result, he too has secured an Asian Games spot.