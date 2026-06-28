Rugby Premier League Season 2: Hyderabad Heroes capture top prize

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Heroes were crowned champions of the Rugby Premier League Season 2 after defeating Mumbai Dreamers 41-17 in a thrilling final at the Gachibowli Stadium here on Sunday.

Organised by GMR Sports in partnership with Rugby India, the second season of the league concluded in the presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana Shri Anumula Revanth Reddy, Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Corporate Chairman, GMR Group, Chiranjeevi, Indian actor and philanthropist, PV Sindhu, world champion and Olympic medallist and Rahul Bose, president of Rugby India and League Commissioner of the Rugby Premier League.

Hyderabad Heroes lifted the championship trophy and received the winners' prize of Rs 45 lakh, while Mumbai Dreamers claimed Rs 25 lakh. Bengaluru Bravehearts secured third place and received prize money of Rs 15 lakh.

In the final, Hyderabad produced a clinical performance to emerge victors. Mumbai dominated early possession but were unable to convert it into points as Hyderabad's disciplined defence forced crucial turnovers.

The Heroes capitalised through swift counter-attacks, with Francisco Cosculluela's steal setting up Taitaifono Tavita before Manuel Moreno won possession to create an easy finish for Shivam Shukla. Maurice Longbottom then added a drop goal to give Hyderabad complete control heading into the break.

The Heroes maintained their relentless tempo after half-time, with Tavita again creating space on the left for Diego Ardao to score. Mumbai finally found a breakthrough as quicker ball movement released Ethan McFarland, but Hyderabad continued to punish turnovers, with Ardao grabbing his second before Kevin Wekesa finished a flowing move out wide.

Terio Tamani extended the advantage early in the final quarter, while James Turner pulled one back for the Dreamers before setting up Sukumar Hembrom late on. However, Hyderabad's clinical finishing and defensive intensity ensured they closed out a commanding victory. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bravehearts secured third place after defeating Chennai Bulls 22-19 in an entertaining play-off encounter.