Iran conflict: Women wrestlers stranded in Albania, Sindhu stuck in Dubai

The women wrestlers, along with the support staff, are at the team hotel and are supposed to vacate rooms by 11 AM. This may create an issue. "We have apprised the Sports Authority of India of the issue and requested them to speak to the Indian Embassy in Albania. We are trying to arrange a new flight, but if that does not happen immediately, then the wrestlers and others have to be shifted to another hotel," a source in the WFI said.

Indian women won three silver medals and two bronze medals in the competition. Priyanshi Prajapat (50kg), Meenakshi (53kg) and Neha (57kg) finished second in their respective weight categories while Muskan (50kg) and Savita (62kg) returned with a bronze each. Earlier, Sujeet Kalkal clinched the gold medal in the 65kg weight category.

Sindhu stranded in Dubai

Meanwhile, badminton ace and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu also got stranded in Dubai along with her support staff. She was on her way to Birmingham to take part in the All England Open set to begin on Tuesday. Dubai was her transit stop.

Sindhu posted a message on her social media handles revealing that an explosion occurred near where her team was present at the Dubai Airport. "The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour. A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us," she posted on X.

She also thanked the Dubai airport authorities for shifting them to a safer location. "We are all safe now and have been moved to a more secure place, thanks to the tireless efforts of the staff at Dubai Airport and the Dubai authorities. A special thanks as well to the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their incredible support and constant assistance in helping keep us safe. For now, we are trying to get some rest and hold on to hope as we wait for things to settle," she added.