Stranded Sindhu running out of time for All England Open

Some of the big-hitters were part of the German Open (February 24 to March 1) and as such, they could travel to Birmingham. A BWF representative, when asked about the current status on Monday, said that some of the shuttlers were forced to reroute and they are currently doing the same. Despite Sindhu's woes and some of the shuttlers having to make last-minute travel changes, the representative said the current turmoil will have little impact on the tournament. However, the representative said that they'll get more clarity on Tuesday.

If Sindhu misses, Unnati Hooda, who left for Birmingham in the wee hours on Monday, and Malvika Bansod will be the Indian representatives in the women's singles category. It could be a big test for Unnati as she had taken a long flight via Africa after her original flight was cancelled. Lakshya Sen will be expected to lead the Indian charge in the men's singles department. However, he will be up against World No 1 Shi Yu Qi in Round 1. Ayush Shetty is the other men's Indian in the singles draw.

Doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be the players to keep a close eye on. Though early days, the duo has struggled to hit the ground running this season and they'll be hoping to rise to the occasion and get some notable wins under their belt.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, Indian combination in the women's doubles category, have thrived at the Utilita Arena Birmingham in the past few seasons — the duo finished third in 2023 edition and reached the quarterfinals in 2025. They have also had a quiet start to the year and they'll be hoping to find their rhythm at the big stage.