Prague International Chess Festival: Aravindh Chithambaram beats world champion Gukesh

PRAGUE: Defending champion Aravindh Chithambaram found a textbook-style tactic to outwit compatriot D Gukesh, relegating the reigning FIDE world champion to the last spot after the end of sixth round of Masters section of Prague International Chess Festival here.

The victory for Aravindh meant that Gukesh is now ranked number 20 on the live rating list that did not feature Viswanathan Anand due to his possibly inactive status.

There has been a clear struggle for Gukesh to maintain his status as the world champion since he won the title in December 2024.

Possibly the only exception was the Tata Steel Masters in January 2025 when he lost the tiebreaker to R Praggnanandhaa after tying for first place. A recent slump has now seen the world champion losing over fifty points in rating.

For the record, Aravindh finally changed to a Sicilian defense as black after his Philidor experiment failed miserably.

Going for the complications for Gukesh was easy as he sacrificed a pawn to find some tactics in the early stages of the middle game.