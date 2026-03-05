West Asia turmoil: Indian basketball team still stuck in Qatar, in touch with external ministry

"The India team is safe in a hotel. The airspace in Qatar is still closed. We are in constantly in touch with the Indian embassy in Doha and the external affairs ministry to help the team get back home," said Kulvinder Singh Gill, secretary general of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI). It is reported that limited commercial services have resumed in few West Asian countries, with governments trying to evacuate their citizens.

The team, although ready to take the road to the nearby airport where such operations are taking place, would only do it if the ministry allows them to do so. "That is a longer route but if the ministry instructs us to do the same, we are ready. Although they are safe and sound in Doha, they would like to get back home as soon as possible," Gill said.