Lakshya Sen battles pain to reach historic All England final

There were rallies more than 50 shots. The highest was energy-sapping 89. It was both physically and emotionally draining. In the end, he was struggling, limping with cramps and foot injury to overcome an equally resilient opponent.

Lakshya Sen channeled his inner spirits and urge to win to pull off a monumental victory on Saturday. Up against Victor Lai of Canada in the all-important men's singles semifinal of the ongoing All England, the Indian, after countless sapping rallies, was visibly injured during the crucial third game and he was clearly struggling to move. He had a slender lead but he still had a distance to cover. However, Lakshya persevered until the end. The pain seemed to intensify but he just didn't give up. His perseverance paid off as he eventually walked away with a 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 victory at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

In the process, Lakshya, who upset World No 1 Shi Yu Qi in the opening round, is now on the cusp of making history. He now has the chance to join a rare club. He can become first to clinch the All England title after Pullela Gopichand, who had achieved the feat in 2001. Way back in 1980, Prakash Padukone had become an immortal figure by becoming the first to achieve the same.

After 97 minutes of intense battle on the day, Lakshya could finally afford to relax. It had been a see-saw battle with both shuttlers testing each other to the limits. And his celebrations matched the occasion as he let out a roar. The 24-year-old had ticked all the right boxes in a tricky first game that was neck-and-neck until the closing stages, before missing out on the second.

All in all, it was badminton of the highest quality. With the stakes high, the duo was involved in marathon rallies, producing some mind-bending returns to enthrall the crowd.