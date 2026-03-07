Tajinderpal Singh Toor on track, wins shot put gold with a distance of 20.51m

In an Asian Games year, national record holder won gold at the first outing of the season on Saturday. The two-time Asian games champion crossed the 20-metre mark relatively easily and had the best effort of 20.51m. The 31-year old from shot putter crossed the 20-m mark three times in his series of throws and expressed satisfaction after the Indian Open Throws Competition at National Institute of Sports Campus in Patiala.

The thrower who was not in the best of form in the last couple of season, said he was enjoying good training sessions. His other two throws were 20.02m and 20.07m

Toor’s national record of 21.17m was recorded in June 2023. His main goal this season is to peak later this year to retain his title at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan.

Spotlight on Saturday was also on hammer thrower Damneet Singh, who represented Reliance in the weekend throwing competition in Patiala. On his way to winning gold, Damneet Singh fell short of the national record of 70.73m. His best throw on Saturday was 70.64m. His other throws were 69.29m, 70.21m, F, 70.04m and 67.57m.

Seema won the women's discus with a throw of 57.58m.

However, there were lack of competition in at least two age group events.