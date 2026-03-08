Lakshya falls short in final hurdle at All England Open

Lakshya Sen had navigated past some world-class rivals and soldiered on despite cramps in the semifinal stage during his epic run to the All England Open final at Birmingham. One more hit and he would have attained legendary status. But come Sunday, the day of the final, he cut a dejected figure as he fell just short of his end goal. Instead, it was Lin Chun-yi, a familiar rival, who entered the history books by becoming the first shuttler from Chinese Taipei to pocket the prestigious crown.

After a fascinating battle that lasted just under an hour, Lin won 21-15, 22-20. For Lakshya, this is the second time that he has ended up as a runner-up in the BWF Super 1000 event.

Lakshya is somebody who is at his best when he is attacking, somebody who thrives when there's some sort of chaos inside the court. That is the tactic that he had regularly employed to rattle his previous-round opponents. But Lin was as calm as they come. The World No 11, who had beaten Lakshya en route India Open Super 750 title, was assertive from the get go and was controlling the tempo of the game at the initial stages of the final. He was constantly attacking Lakshya's backhand and employing some drop shots to set up some winners. Lakshya was also guilty of making some unforced errors.

Lin had a slender lead, but the game was far from over. Lakshya, with some fine returns, managed to close the gap. But Lin didn't hit the panic button and continued to earn a point or two to stay ahead heading into the first 20-second break. Once the play resumed, Lakshya, perhaps overzealous in his bid to close the gap, tried to kill a rally soon but instead hit it wide. Lin was clearly operating with confidence at that stage. He engineered some pin-point overhead smashes to widen the gap before eventually going on to pocket the game.