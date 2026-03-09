Abhijit Bhattacharya wins International Olympic Committee prestigious award for grassroot initiative in Assam

It is not always Assam figures on the international forum associated with sports. And definitely not with International Olympic Committee. However, on Monday, one man found mention among an exclusive club. Nay not just mention, but won a prestigious award -- 2025 IOC Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champions Awards. Name is Abhijit Bhattacharya and the award is a culmination of over six years of monumental work in the grassroots through a sport -- volleyball.
The heart and soul of the entire initiative was inclusivity and promoting gender equality. The former India captain started this inclusive grassroots sports programmes for children in rural and under-served communities in Assam. According to the IOC, he has been selected for the award because of his initiative Assam Volleyball Mission 100 (AVM100) and the Brahmaputra Volleyball League (BVL). This is his dream project now it reaches over 12,000 children across 400 teams.
"Through these initiatives, Bhattacharya championed gender equality and social development by ensuring equal participation for girls and boys and bringing sport directly into villages, removing barriers and strengthening community support," said IOC in statement. "The success of his initiatives demonstrates how sport can empower young people, particularly girls, by building confidence, unlocking opportunities and developing leadership pathways for women within volleyball."
On his part, Bhattacharya said he was moved by the award. "Representing India in winning this award, and most importantly representing the villages of Assam, makes me deeply emotional,” he said. “I don’t see it solely as a recognition of my work, but as a tribute to every volunteer, every parent who allowed their daughter to step out and play, and every young girl who believed in herself enough to know that she belonged on a volleyball court. This award tells the community of Assam that their small village matters and that their work matters.”
“Assam is a region that is often under-represented in national sport development, but receiving this award highlights how even a grassroots movement can have a significantly positive impact in the lives of many. I hope this inspires many more individuals and organisations in our community and throughout the world to come together to advance gender equality and drive change through sport."
Launched in 2020, the BVL has grown into one of the largest community-based grassroots leagues in the world. It grew out of the AVM100 initiative, created by Bhattacharya in 2019, which aimed to distribute 100 volleyballs to villages.
Promoting gender equality
The initiative has also promoted gender equality in sport and it is integral part of the BVL. The league encourages girls' participation not only by providing equal playing opportunities, but also by ensuring equal visibility. More than 750 matches are broadcast each season without gender distinction, while local youth – girls and boys – are actively involved in match production, live streaming and digital storytelling. These initiatives provide valuable skills and leadership experience, expanding opportunities beyond the field of play.
Through a UNICEF-supported programme, the BVL has also trained 45 girls and 45 boys as community ambassadors, empowering them to advocate for gender equality, education and social responsibility within their communities.
“On the court, the girls are making history by representing Assam for the first time ever in the quarterfinals of the Junior National Championship,” says Bhattacharya. “Off the court, they are becoming ambassadors for child rights and climate resilience – speaking publicly and advocating for their rights.”