Abhijit Bhattacharya wins International Olympic Committee prestigious award for grassroot initiative in Assam

It is not always Assam figures on the international forum associated with sports. And definitely not with International Olympic Committee. However, on Monday, one man found mention among an exclusive club. Nay not just mention, but won a prestigious award -- 2025 IOC Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champions Awards. Name is Abhijit Bhattacharya and the award is a culmination of over six years of monumental work in the grassroots through a sport -- volleyball.

The heart and soul of the entire initiative was inclusivity and promoting gender equality. The former India captain started this inclusive grassroots sports programmes for children in rural and under-served communities in Assam. According to the IOC, he has been selected for the award because of his initiative Assam Volleyball Mission 100 (AVM100) and the Brahmaputra Volleyball League (BVL). This is his dream project now it reaches over 12,000 children across 400 teams.

"Through these initiatives, Bhattacharya championed gender equality and social development by ensuring equal participation for girls and boys and bringing sport directly into villages, removing barriers and strengthening community support," said IOC in statement. "The success of his initiatives demonstrates how sport can empower young people, particularly girls, by building confidence, unlocking opportunities and developing leadership pathways for women within volleyball."