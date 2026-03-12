Iran football team shouldn't be in the US 'for their own life and safety', says Trump in social media post

THE West Asia crisis is spilling over to the football field. A day after Iranian sports minister said their national football cannot participate at the FIFA World Cup in June-July this year, Donald Trump, the US President, has said they shouldn't 'come for their own life and safety'.

On his Truth Social handle, Trump posted: “The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety. Thank you for your attention to this matter!." Trump's latest statement had come only a few days after he had seemingly told Gianni Infantino that Iran would be welcome.

The World Cup is getting more and more politicized every passing day. With USA-Israel declaring war on Iran, things have become more complicated over the last few weeks. On Wednesday, Iran's sports minister, Ahmad Donyamali, had reportedly told state TV that: “Given that this corrupt government assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup. Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist. Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we certainly cannot have such a presence.”

On Tuesday, Infantino, on his Insta handle, had posted: “We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026. During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States."