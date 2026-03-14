Indian jumps: Abdulla clinches gold, pole vaulters secure CWG berth

BENGALURU: Pole vaulter Dev Meena, and triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker shone on Day 1 of the Indian Open Jumps competition at the Anju Bobby High Performance Centre on Saturday.

While Aboobacker and Praveen Chithravel locked horns in a gripping triple jump contest, the pole vault arena produced equally thrilling moments with Meena and Kuldeep Kumar, both representing Madhya Pradesh, giving a run for their money.

In the triple-jump pit, Aboobacker had the upper hand.Representing the Air Force, Aboobacker got his rhythm right in his third attempt to take home the gold medal with a distance of 16.83m. he improved his mark from 16.05m in the first attempt to 16.57m in his second. Chithravel's 16.78m leap earned him silver in the season-opening competition. “He got some good speed and strength, but needs to improve his ankle work, which we are focusing on now in training,” Chithravel's coach and former Cuban triple jumper Yoandri Betanzos said.