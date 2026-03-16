West Asia conflict: Renowned squash coach misses Indian Open due to cancelled flight

CHENNAI: Former World Number 1 and squash coach David Palmer has said that he missed out on flying to India via Dubai because his flight got cancelled owing to the war between US-Israel and Iran.

He was supposed to travel from New York to Mumbai as his wards — Ramit Tandon and Veer Chotrani are slated to take part in the JSW Indian Open in Mumbai beginning on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, my trip got cancelled. I was supposed to be there, but my flight was through Dubai. And then to get another flight and ticket across wasn't possible. Everything is going pretty crazy with the prices. So, I was hoping to be there. I should have already been there. So, I'm obviously disappointed," he told this daily in a virtual interview.

Presently, operations at the Dubai International Airport is temporarily suspended due to a suspected drone attack near a fuel tank in the premises of the airport.