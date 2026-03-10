West Asia turmoil: Indian basketball team which was stranded in Qatar finally reach home

CHENNAI: After a long, 10-day wait, the senior Indian men's basketball team stranded in Qatar have finally found their way home amidst the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran

On Sunday, March 8, the team took the road from Doha to Dammam in Saudi Arabia. However, due to limited flight availability, the team travelled in two groups. "One travelled from Dammam to Jeddah to Mumbai (landing at 12:05 AM on Monday) and the other travelled from Dammam to Lucknow (landing at 5:15 AM on Monday)," the Basketball Federation of India wrote on social media.