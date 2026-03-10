West Asia turmoil: Indian basketball team which was stranded in Qatar finally reach home

CHENNAI: After a long, 10-day wait, the senior Indian men's basketball team stranded in Qatar have finally found their way home amidst the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran
On Sunday, March 8, the team took the road from Doha to Dammam in Saudi Arabia. However, due to limited flight availability, the team travelled in two groups. "One travelled from Dammam to Jeddah to Mumbai (landing at 12:05 AM on Monday) and the other travelled from Dammam to Lucknow (landing at 5:15 AM on Monday)," the Basketball Federation of India wrote on social media.
As reported by this newspaper, the federation were in continued talks with the Indian embassy in Qatar, the FIBA Asia office & the government of India.
The team had arrived to Doha to face Qatar on February 28 as part of the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers. Then the war broke out with strikes coming from both sides. This prompted the governments of West Asian countries to close the airspaces, restricting travel. They were supposed to play Lebanon on March 3 in Zouk Mikael, which was postponed owing to the ongoing war. That match will be played in the next FIBA qualification window which is June this year.
More to follow..