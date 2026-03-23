National Indoor C'ships: Indian athletics set for fresh chapter

BHUBANESWAR: In sport, there is always a special kind of charm associated with the word maiden. Whether it is a maiden title, medal or a maiden century, it always holds a special place in the heart of an athlete. Not too far would be the association of a venue. Like a medal or century, even hosting a maiden international or national competition is special.

When the newly-built Kalinga Indoor Stadium holds the first National Indoor Athletics Championships on Tuesday and Wednesday, a new chapter will begin in the history of Indian athletics. Needless to say, the excitement is palpable.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is hosting the first-ever indoor competition here with as many as 278 athletes expected to participate including 97 female athletes. This will also be a precursor to the prestigious World Indoor Athletics competition the venue is scheduled to host in 2028 (March). The World Athletics announced this during its council meeting last week.

"Competitors are excited to add a new chapter to their athletics profile," the AFI president Bahadur Singh Sagoo told the media on Monday. The AFI chief hopes this event will spur the field to bring out their A-game. "The two-day indoor competition, which has attracted young and experienced athletes, will be a good platform to test skills over the 200m indoor track," the AFI president said.