National Indoor C'ships: Indian athletics set for fresh chapter

BHUBANESWAR: In sport, there is always a special kind of charm associated with the word maiden. Whether it is a maiden title, medal or a maiden century, it always holds a special place in the heart of an athlete. Not too far would be the association of a venue. Like a medal or century, even hosting a maiden international or national competition is special.
When the newly-built Kalinga Indoor Stadium holds the first National Indoor Athletics Championships on Tuesday and Wednesday, a new chapter will begin in the history of Indian athletics. Needless to say, the excitement is palpable.
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is hosting the first-ever indoor competition here with as many as 278 athletes expected to participate including 97 female athletes. This will also be a precursor to the prestigious World Indoor Athletics competition the venue is scheduled to host in 2028 (March). The World Athletics announced this during its council meeting last week.
"Competitors are excited to add a new chapter to their athletics profile," the AFI president Bahadur Singh Sagoo told the media on Monday. The AFI chief hopes this event will spur the field to bring out their A-game. "The two-day indoor competition, which has attracted young and experienced athletes, will be a good platform to test skills over the 200m indoor track," the AFI president said.
Someone who's relishing the opportunity to be part of this historic event is Animesh Kujur, a local athlete with plenty of promise. "This is the first time AFI is going to conduct the championship, that too at my home ground. I am excited and well prepared for this meet and eyeing a podium finish," Kujur said.
Triple jumper Praveen Chithravel is someone who's well-versed when it comes to indoor competitions, having competed across venues in Europe and Asia. The national record holder (outdoor) is just as excited. "The atmosphere during indoor competitions is electrifying," said Chithravel. "The compact Indoor track arena allows athletes more opportunity to connect with the fans and at the same time boost self-confidence."
Odisha's director sports, Yeddula Vijay, felt the indoor facility here is a welcome boost for athletes, looking to gain vital insights about their respective disciplines. "The Odisha government-run indoor arena at Kalinga Stadium is a big opportunity for athletes to continue to practice in all-weather conditions," Vijay said.
The first medal that will be up for grabs on the opening day will be the men's 3,000m track race. The competition will be conducted in both senior and U20 age groups.