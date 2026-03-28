Formula 1: Mercedes' Antonelli, Russell 1-2 in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix

SUZUKA: Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli took the pole for Sunday's Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, just two weeks after he led qualifying and won the first race of his career at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old Antonelli's qualifying time Saturday was 1 minute, 28.778 seconds on the 5.8-kilometer (3.6-mile) Suzuka circuit in central Japan.

Teammate George Russell will start alongside him. Russell won in Australia in the first race of the season and also took the pole, the start of Mercedes' early dominance in 2026.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who has yet to start a race this season, will start alongside Charles Leclerc of Ferrari in the second row, and Lando Norris of McLaren starts on row three next to Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari.

"It was a good one. It was a clean one," Antonelli said. "I felt very good in the car. I'm really happy with the session and now we focus on tomorrow."

For the second straight race it was the young Italian upstaging the older British driver.

"He did a great job again," the 28-year-old Russell said.

Antonelli's quickest lap was three-tenths of a second faster than Russell, which is a big gap in Formula 1.

"I think overall it was a very strong session," Antonelli said. "But with the (new) regulations it's very easy to gain or lose three-tenths. It's really easy to gain or lose time."

Formula 1 cars this season are powered 50-50 by battery power and combustion-engine power, and the chassis are slightly smaller and more nimble. This had made overtaking much easier in the first two races.

But Suzuka is an old-school circuit and is narrower with fewer straights, so passing will still be difficult.