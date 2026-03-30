Charges & counter-claims as AIFF comes under scanner yet again

CHENNAI: Just as things were looking brighter after a long period of uncertainty over starting the Indian Super League (ISL), the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has found itself in the centre of controversy again. Three top AIFF officials, including president Kalyan Chaubey, were accused of intimidation and disrespectful remarks by Valanka Alemao, the women's committee chairman on Monday. In a letter written to the Executive Committee, Valanka alleged Chaubey, vice president NA Haris and deputy secretary general M Satyanarayan of "disgusting behaviour."

The AIFF, later on Monday, rejected the allegations and pointed out an “outburst of frustration” from Valanka over not including Churchill Brothers in the ISL. Valanka is the daughter of former Goa chief minister Alemao Churchill, who owns Churchill Brothers. Valanka is the current CEO of the club. The body alleged that Valanka and her father exerted "tremendous pressure on the AIFF to secure a backdoor entry into the ISL."

"She pushed for the convening meeting of an Emergency Committee on this matter. On her tremendous pressure the AIFF called Emergency EC meeting on 9th February 2026 but that could not be convened as Members didn't participate and no Quorum was formed," Satyanarayan said on behalf of AIFF in a statement.

The AIFF went on to state that Valanka had called each executive committee member for another emergency meeting on February 12.

"In that meeting EC rejected her proposal. Thereafter on the day when the tournament began, that is on 14th February, her family pressurised again to call 3rd Emergency EC Meeting. AIFF didn't accommodate that request," the AIFF stated. Even ISL clubs had rejected the proposal of bringing Churchill Brothers into the league, citing lack of merit. Valanka, the AIFF's women's committee chairman and a FIFA women's development committee member, had alleged that the top officials had attempted to suppress her voice, after she claimed to have raise concerns over procedural irregularities.

"I feel deeply prejudiced and I found that several attempts were made by the President to suppress my voice," the letter stated. The allegations are pertaining to Sunday's executive committee meeting at Football House in New Delhi, when the Committee deliberated over the long-term bids for Indian Super League (ISL). “The President made remarks against me which were unnecessary and disrespectful. He raised his tone time and again beyond an acceptable decibel with the intention to intimidate me. Throughout the course of the meeting, I was consistently targeted," Valanka stated in the letter.

The club was initially handed last season's I-League (now called IFL) title by the AIFF's appeals committee and were set to be promoted to the ISL. However, Inter Kashi, who were placed second, took the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which overturned the appeals committee's decision. As a result, Kashi were awarded the league and subsequent promotion to the ISL.

Valanka writes to FIFA

Hours after the AIFF had categorically rejected her claims, It is understood that Valanka has now taken her allegations to both FIFA’s ethics committee and Women’s football committee. She has demanded both the committees to take the issue seriously. It is also learnt that Valanka would be ready to take up this issue at other forums.