Thomas Cup: Ayush & Co beat Chinese Taipei to march into semis

CHENNAI: The celebrations were palpable. As soon as Ayush Shetty wrapped up the match against Lin Chun-yi of Chinese Taipei on Friday, the team raced to the court and laid out their emotions by forming a huddle. Given India's handy lead, they had been anticipating that moment for some time. And when it finally arrived, the shuttlers, fully immersed in celebrations, were looking to soak in the moment. Ayush had just confirmed India a bronze medal (at the very least) in the Thomas Cup — considered to be the World Championships in team competition — at Horsens, Denmark. It was pure ecstacy.

Moreover, the shuttlers now can dream bigger. They now have a brighter chance of retracing their 2022 exploits, a year they had captured a historic gold.

Ayush, with his win over All England and India Open winner Lin, had helped the team secure a 3-0 victory and a spot in the last-four stage of the premier competition.

Ayush, who has been at a different level since the Asian Championships began, was just too sharp for Lin, who's yet to regain his golden touch after injury. The 20-year-old from Karnataka was willing to engage in long rallies and executed some fine winners to kill off those rallies, much to the dismay of Lin. He also pulled off some insane returns to frustrate Lin, who gradually ran out of ideas.