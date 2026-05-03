Gukesh begins specific prep for Sindarov match

CHENNAI: World champion D Gukesh has started his specific training prep for the upcoming title clash against Javokhir Sindarov. While his principal coach, Grzegorz Gajewski, didn't reveal much about the training schedule, the Pole confirmed that 'it has begun' to this daily. The teen, who has had a mixed time of it since winning the Classical world title in Singapore in December 2024, has only only made sporadic appearances on the circuit in 2026. It's assumed that Gukesh has been working on new ideas and novelties since the Uzbek phenom wiped the field to win the Candidates tournament last month in Cyprus.
In fact, the world will get the first glimpse of champion v. challenger as early as this week when the two face each other in the Rapid & Blitz section in Warsaw. With the first few rounds set for Tuesday, it may offer a peek into the mindset of both Gukesh and Sindarov. While it's unlikely that they will test out lines against each other or against others, it's hard to say what the psychological effects of a defeat may be six months out from the match.
This tournament is another opportunity for the Indian to get back into form. Gukesh, who has lost over 50 rating points in the last year, had initially signed on to feature in the Grand Chess Tour. However, in March, he pulled out of a slew of GCT events for 'more dedicated training time' at home.
After taking part in a string of events, Gukesh has been quietly working away from media glare and prying eyes. Over the last month or so, apart from taking part in a WACA function to honour R Vaishali, he has generally stayed away from the limelight. His last rated Classical match was at the Prague Chess Festival in March and he has featured in only tournament — Menorca Masters, a Rapid event — in two months.
Apart from beginning training prep for the clash against Sindarov, the World No. 19 will also have to put in place a new team to tackle the challenge. His seconds for the Ding Liren match was Radosław Wojtaszek, Pentala Harikrishna, Vincent Keymer, Jan Klimkowski and Jan-Krzysztof Duda. How many of these players will sign on for this match? Keymer's profile has risen to such a level that the German is now World No. 7 and is now higher rated than the Indian. The same is true for Duda, the World No. 14. However, that may not necessarily stop them from 'helping' Gukesh as it gives both of those players, who harbour serious ambitions themselves, a glimpse into preparations.