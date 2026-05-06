With future mega events in mind, India endorses sports policy involving Pakistan in international events

CHENNAI: There will be no bilateral cricket or hockey series involving India and Pakistan in the near future. The last cricket bilateral series was in 2012. Even when it came to playing in the World Cup, both countries preferred to play in neutral venues. Though the former is set to continue for a while, the latter arrangement might see some change with India putting out a formal sports policy regarding international events. This is both participation and hosting. Though certain provisions were part of an unsigned document on the sports ministry website in August last year, this time the policy is signed and validated.

India have been under pressure from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Federations (IFs) after Pakistan players missed out on participating at international competitions including Olympic qualifiers. With India hosting the Commonwealth Games and bidding for Olympics in 2036 and Asian Games in 2038, Pakistan players skipping India events would show the country in poor light. The IOC is quite clear that no player should be denied a visa or not allowed to play in the host country. Pakistan had been one sore point for India and the May 5 memorandum addressed that too.

India's policy of not playing Pakistan in bilateral series will continue. The explanation, "India's approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country," said the office memorandum. But what seemed disconcerting is that Pakistan teams, especially cricket and hockey, had skipped multi-nation events due to security concerns. When Ahmedabad hosts the CWG in 2030 and if Pakistan boycotts or skips, it will be a major embarrassment.

The memorandum states that when it comes to bilateral competitions, India will not participate in Pakistan nor will they allow Pakistan to compete here in India. On the other hand, when it comes to multi-nation events, India players will be allowed to participate. Similarly, Pakistan players would be allowed to play in India in multi-lateral events.

This will be a big relief for National Sports Federations (NSGs), who did not have a clear idea as to what to expect during international competitions hosted in the country. This was also necessitated because India is pushing to host major international competitions in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games in 2030 to showcase its organizational skills. As reported by this newspaper, the sports ministry has asked all the NSFs to bid for world-class events.

"With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons," said the memorandum. "It is also relevant to take into account India's emergence as a credible venue to host international sports events."

"Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan," said the letter. "Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India."

The sports policy is not limited to just hosting or participating in international events but also regarding visas for IOC and IF officials. Since India would be hosting the Commonwealth Games and are bidding for the Olympics and Asian Games, the country would be expecting multiple visits by delegates from different countries for various reasons — logistics, planning, evaluation and more.

In order to facilitate their multiple entries over a longer period of time, the sports ministry has said that the officials would be given visas for five years. "…the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified," said the memorandum, adding, "In respect of office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies, a multi-entry visa shall be granted on priority basis for the duration of their official tenure, subject to a maximum period of five years. This shall facilitate their smooth movement into and within the country, in accordance with international norms."

The policy is not new but the sports ministry is trying to normalize sporting ties with neighbours Pakistan. Whether or not Pakistan would participate, only time will tell.