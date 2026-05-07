Not announcing Arjuna Awards names disrespectful and de-motivating to athletes

“Back home now. As usual, no one knows what happened over the past two weeks, and it seems like no one really cares... nobody knows that we are the badminton team” — Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
The day the men’s badminton team landed at the Hyderabad airport last week, after returning with a Thomas Cup medal – second in five years — doubles exponent Satwik penned the above emotional outburst on Insta. The words were laced with frustration and pangs of sadness. Chirag Shetty and Rankireddy have been one of the best pairs in the world, winning almost everything on offer (except an Olympic medal) in international badminton.
This definitely reflects poorly on our sporting culture that is dominated by cricket. Yet, the general public can still be forgiven for lack of awareness. But what the sports ministry is doing right now is very difficult to explain. Like Satwik says, "no one really cares". This could be termed as one of the lowest points in the history of the coveted National Sports Awards. Even after months, the sports ministry is yet to announce or endorse the names of the Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award winners this last season (2025). This newspaper has been highlighting this for a while.
The meeting of the selection committee is nearing expiry, literally. The panel that included London Olympic bronze medallist Gagan Narang, Moscow Olympic hockey gold medallist team-member MM Sommaya and former badminton star Aparna Popat met on December 24 last year. Over five months later, the sports ministry is yet to announce the names. What should be even more embarrassing for the ministry is that almost all the names in the recommended list are the country’s top athletes.
Take for instance Divya Deshmukh. She created history by wining the women’s Chess World Cup in 2025 or Tejaswin Shankar, the decathlete who is scorching the track with medals at top international events across the world including silver at Asian Games (2023) and bronze at Commonwealth Games (2022). Top doubles shuttlers Treesha Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand have been making the right noises; shooter Mehuli Ghosh, Sonam Malik (wrestling), Sutirtha Mukherjee (table tennis) and some of the names that figure in the 24 selected this time. And double Olympic medallist Hardik Singh for Khel Ratna. They don’t need to be selected by a panel. There are others too (full list below).
It is understood that the sports ministry is not comfortable with a name or two who have done nothing to be part of that illustrious list. Yes, sports ministry must be concerned and would not want to dilute the sanctity of the Awards.
But still more than five months to correct something done by a panel chosen by the same ministry is outrageous. It makes no sense because the sports minister can still delete names through his discretionary powers. The ministry has already been delaying the National Sports Awards from its original date of August 29 (to celebrate hockey legend Dhyan Chand's birthday).
Spare a thought for the players. What wrong have they done? The delay not only reflects poorly on the sports ministry’s decision making acumen but also points towards negligence of sportspersons. This is disrespect to players who have been performing for the country over the years. With the sporting season already kicking this year, not announcing the names might lead to anxiety and could be demotivating too.
Like Satwik had pointed out no one cares for Indian sportspersons. If sports ministry also shows such lackadaisical attitude towards sportspersons of repute, then have mercy on our sports and sporting culture. After all, it is this very institution that should protect and promote interest of sportspersons.
Proposed names for Arjuna Award: Tejaswin Shankar (athletics), Priyanka (athletics), Narender (boxing), Vidit Gujrathi (chess), Divya Deshmukh (chess), Dhanush Srikanth (para-shooting), Pranati Nayak (gymnastics), Rajkumar Pal (hockey), Surjeet (kabaddi), Nirmala Bhati (kho kho), Rudransh Khandelwal (para-shooting), Ekta Bhyan (para-athletics), Padmanabh Singh (polo), Arvind Singh (rowing), Akhil Sheoran (shooting), Mehuli Ghosh (shooting), Sutirtha Mukherjee (TT), Sonam Malik (wrestling), Aarti (yoga), Treesa Jolly (badminton), Gayatri Gopichand (badminton), Lalremsiami Hmar Zote (hockey), Mohammed Afsal (athletics), Pooja (kabaddi). Khel Ratna name (proposed): Hardik Singh (hockey)