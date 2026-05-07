Not announcing Arjuna Awards names disrespectful and de-motivating to athletes

“Back home now. As usual, no one knows what happened over the past two weeks, and it seems like no one really cares... nobody knows that we are the badminton team” — Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

The day the men’s badminton team landed at the Hyderabad airport last week, after returning with a Thomas Cup medal – second in five years — doubles exponent Satwik penned the above emotional outburst on Insta. The words were laced with frustration and pangs of sadness. Chirag Shetty and Rankireddy have been one of the best pairs in the world, winning almost everything on offer (except an Olympic medal) in international badminton.

This definitely reflects poorly on our sporting culture that is dominated by cricket. Yet, the general public can still be forgiven for lack of awareness. But what the sports ministry is doing right now is very difficult to explain. Like Satwik says, "no one really cares". This could be termed as one of the lowest points in the history of the coveted National Sports Awards. Even after months, the sports ministry is yet to announce or endorse the names of the Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award winners this last season (2025). This newspaper has been highlighting this for a while.