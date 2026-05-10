Deepak storms into final, keeps national comeback hopes alive

NANDINI NAGAR (GONDA): Not many wrestlers can achieve the feats which Deepak Punia (86kg) achieved when he burst onto the scene. He clinched medals at the cadet, junior and senior World Championships with the first two being gold. 2019 turned out to be a breakthrough year for him as he became the first Indian wrestler in 18 years to win the junior World Championships gold. He followed it up with a silver at the senior worlds and that medal also helped him qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. A favourite to win the medal at the Games, Punia missed out on a bronze by a whisker.

Punia then went on to win medals at the Yasar Dogu Ranking Series and continental championships in 2022 and continued the winning streak by bagging a gold and a silver at the 2023 Commonwealth and Asian Games respectively. Punia, however, hit a prolonged lean patch the very next year and even failed to qualify for the 2024 Paris Games. The protest launched by renowned wrestlers against former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh a year before did not help his cause either. He attempted to make a comeback last year and won a silver medal each at the Senior Asian Championships and Ulaanbaatar Open Ranking Series but a medal at the World Championships eluded him.

With him turning 27 on May 19, the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games could turn out to be his last. What added to his woes was his inability to compete at the senior national championships, Federation Cup and a few other specified events made mandatory by the WFI to qualify for the national camps. The federation's eligibility criteria also meant he was rendered ineligible for the selection trials held to pick the national team for the 2026 Asian Championships held in March.