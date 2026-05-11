Revised norms likely in BFI selection trials

CHENNAI: It was an eventful Monday as head coaches met the Sports Authority of India to find a solution to the selection mess surrounding Indian boxing. It is understood that on the same day, the sports ministry also served a show-cause notice to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). If sources are to be believed, the selection trials, which were originally supposed to begin on Monday, could be conducted under a new set of rules. Even the sports science test scores could be done away with.

SAI had taken exception to the selection policy of the BFI and suspended the trials on Sunday. A number of complaints received from boxers apparently led to the decision which was precipitated by BFI's approach. It is understood that the BFI did not reply to queries from the SAI which led to such a strong action.

This prompted the sports ministry to even shoot a show-cause notice to the federation the next day.

On Sunday, SAI had suspended the selection trials of boxers for the Commonwealth and Asian Games. There are quite a few sticky points the SAI had raised. SAI's Target Olympic Podium Scheme looks after boxing and its Chief Executive Officer had written to the BFI to maintain a fair selection policy.

A day later, the TOPS had a meeting with the head coaches of men and women including foreign coach Santiago Nieva. In the meeting, SAI said that BFI's existing criteria to announce winners days after trials should stop. This had grown into a full grown turf war between the BFI and sports ministry as well.

The ministry also sent a show-cause notice to the BFI on its selection policy and pointed out that some of the provisions lack clarity. Apparently, the notice questioned even selection of coaches that was apparently done without keeping SAI in the loop. The point that did not go down well with SAI was making the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Cup as a pathway to the national camp from where boxers would be chosen for Commonwealth and Asian Games.

The SAI, too, had mentioned this in their letter to the BFI on Sunday. The ministry has warned that if they do not adhere to transparency, impartial and transparent selection procedures.

On Monday, the meeting between SAI and coaches had a few points for selection. It is understood that one of the points to be part of the selection process was a five-member jury with head coach and four judges for greater transparency. It is learnt that the BFI is set to agree to SAI's suggestions. The scores will have to be announced immediately after each bout. Both the head coaches would be part of the evaluation process. This is expected to lead to a truce and the assessment could be held soon.

According to top SAI officials, it is quite clear in individual sport. If there are two contenders, whosoever wins wins and there is no ambiguity.

If their suggestions are taken, then selection trials will continue as per new norms.