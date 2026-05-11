UWW's chief reacts to Vinesh's controversy

Clarifying further, he said the ITA can only suspend someone on the UWW's behalf. "ITA may only suspend someone on our behalf in case of doping. But it has nothing to do with the organiser of the competition. I don't even know what competition is in question."

Lalovic emphasised that the selection is the prerogative of a national federation. "If she is cleared to compete by ITA/UWW, that is the first part. The second is selection by NF. In that case (ranking series criteria), she (Vinesh) has to be selected and announced by the federation," he added.

Notably, the ranking series is an opportunity for wrestlers to get back into the national reckoning. Medallists from the series would gain eligibility to compete at the selection trials, which would be held to select wrestlers for the upcoming World and Commonwealth Championships. Earlier, the WFI has issued selection criteria making it mandatory for wrestlers to compete at the national championships, Federation Cup and a few other events to gain entry into the national camps by bagging medals. The ranking series is a pathway to get into the scheme of things for grapplers, who somehow could not compete or failed to win medals despite participation in the aforementioned events.