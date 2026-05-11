Wrestling all night: Bouts continued overnight, leaving wrestlers and match officials exhausted

NANDINI NAGAR (GONDA): The two-hour delay meant the men's freestyle bouts on Day 1 of the Senior Ranking Tournament at Nandini Nagar, Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) started at 10 am on Sunday. The 30 officials and 596 wrestlers were all charged up and why not - the grapplers were getting a quality competition while referees had an opportunity to brush up their skills by judging the bouts.

By evening, the excitement and enthusiasm gave way to tiredness and exhaustion but it didn't stop there as the bouts continued till 7 am on Monday morning. Ironically, the men's freestyle competition couldn't finish despite spilling over into the next morning, as the final bouts were held after an hour-long break to give stakeholders some respite and a chance to refresh themselves.

"As it is an open tournament, wrestlers who are registered with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and willing to compete, cannot be stopped. Besides, the tournament holds importance as it makes wrestlers eligible for the selection trials scheduled to pick the teams for upcoming World Championships and Commonwealth Champions," an official at the venue told this daily on the condition of anonymity.

Initially, 600-plus freestyle wrestlers registered for the event but after verification 596 were allowed to compete. "It's a huge number as every bout takes 6 minutes (two periods of three minutes each) including 30 seconds break in between," said the official. A total of 668 bouts were held in almost 24 hours to decide the medallists (1 gold, 1 silver and two bronze) in each of the ten weight categories. It is unlikely to change in the men's Greco-Roman competition scheduled on Monday as around 450 wrestlers have registered for the event, which also will be held in 10 weight categories.



