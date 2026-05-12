Wrestling: With her referee aunt by her side, 4.5-year-old Himani learning wrestling tricks despite torturous schedule

NANDINI NAGAR (GONDA): It was hard to miss the presence of four-and-a-half-year-old Himani Chaudhary at the Nandini Nagar Mahavidyalaya in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh where the 2026 Senior Open Ranking Tournament was underway.

Despite the venue brimming with wrestlers (around 1400), their coaches and match officials apart from dignitaries and visitors lining up to be part of the event, Himani was noticeable even from a distance sitting alongside her aunt Usha Chaudhary and carefully watching the action on mat.

Usha, a former national-level wrestler, was one of the 30 officials appointed for the three-day tournament by the Wrestling Federation of India. Himani gave company to her aunt when she judged a bout from a table near the mat and watched her vigilantly when she was acting as a referee for a contest. And this has been the trend since Himani was only three. "She saw me on TV while I was refereeing a bout during one of the Khelo India Games. Since then she has become an ardent wrestling fan," Usha told this daily on the sidelines of the tournament on Tuesday.

Usha hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Her father Nainulal Chaudhary once watched wrestling bouts in a village in Rajasthan and decided to make Usha a wrestler. "We are three siblings — my elder sister, who is a teacher, me and my younger brother Suraj. Father decided to make me a wrestler. I competed in nine national events and won medals as well but could never represent the country in international tournaments. I left the sport after four years and completed a NIS diploma in coaching. But that dream is still there. My father and brother too want someone from our family to pursue wrestling and win international medals."