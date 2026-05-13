Wrestling: Focus shifts to Asiad trials with foreign coaches expected to be in attendance

LUCKNOW: A day after the conclusion of the 2026 Senior Open Ranking Tournament in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (Uttar Pradesh), focus now has shifted to selection trials for the Asian Games scheduled to be held on May 30 and 31. The trials for women wrestlers will be held in New Delhi while men wrestlers' competition will be organised in Lucknow.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has already announced the criteria for the trials a few days ago, rendering two-time World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat ineligible. And if everything goes as per plan, the trials will be held in the presence of the newly-appointed foreign coaches and the high performance director.

The WFI last month appointed Georgia's Emzarios Shako Bentinidis as the men's freestyle coach, Japan's Kosei Akaishi was made coach of women wrestlers while Russian Gogi Koguashvili was handed the charge of men's Greco-Roman wrestlers. American Ian Butler was announced as the high performance director.

A WFI source confirmed to The New Indian Express that a letter has been issued to Indian Embassies at the respective countries of the foreign coaches. "Through the letter, the Embassies have been requested to issue visas to these coaches. A copy of the letter has also been forwarded to the coaches," said the source.

Shako, who coached Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia in the past, confirmed the development and hoped that he will get the visa in a day or two. "Once I get the visa, I will head for India. The trials for the Asian Games are scheduled, so I will reach Lucknow, where the camp for men freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers is going on," Shako said.

Butler also confirmed that he has received the letter sent to the Indian Embassy in the USA for the visa. The Japanese coach, who was in India, has left for his home country and is expected to be back before the trials. While there is unlikely to be any visa issue for these coaches, the WFI has to provide additional documents for the Russian coach. "For the Russian coach, the Embassy has asked for documents like contract copy that includes salary and other details. That will be provided to the Embassy. If these coaches arrive in India before trials, they will be asked to attend them," said the source.

As per the selection policy of the WFI, only medal winners of the 2025 Senior National Wrestling Championship, 2026 Federation Cup (Senior) Freestyle, Greco-Roman Style and Women Wrestling, 2026 U20 National Wrestling Championship and 2026 U23 National Wrestling Championship will be permitted to appear in the trials.

"Any wrestler who does not fulfil at least one of the eligibility criteria mentioned above shall not be permitted to participate in the selection trials under any circumstances. Final selection of wrestlers for the India wrestling team for the Asian Games shall be based solely on performance in the selection trials and in accordance with WFI rules, technical evaluation and competition requirements," read the policy.

Indian wrestlers won six medals at the previous edition, which was held in 2023. Deepak Punia, who recently won the title in the 92kg at the Open Ranking Tournament bringing himself back in the contention for the national cap, had bagged the silver in the 86kg while Aman Sehrawat, who later went on to win a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Games, finished third in the 57kg. Greco-Roman wrestler Sunil Kumar won a bronze medal in the 87kg. Antim Panghal (53kg), Sonam Malik (62kg) and Kiran Bishnoi (76kg) also won a bronze medal each.

In the 2018 edition, Indian wrestlers could manage only three medals but two of them were gold — Vinesh's medal in 50kg and Bajrang's top finish in the 65kg. Divya Kakran had won bronze in the 68kg.