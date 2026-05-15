I had nothing to lose: Sakshi Chaudhary after securing CWG and Asiad berth

CHENNAI: After years of trials and tribulations, Sakshi Chaudhary is finally showing signs of fulfilling her promise. Despite her talent, she had never quite been able to find a firm ground at the elite level of boxing. After acing junior and youth level, she had mostly been ordinary at the elite level. She would get some odd wins here and there but that would be followed up by some demoralising defeats, stalling her progress in the process.

Ask her to sum up her career so far, and she'll admit it has been 'a roller-coaster ride'. But on Friday, the boxer from Dhanana in Bhiwani district (Haryana) took a sizeable step, securing herself a prized spot in the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in the process.

It's a cathartic experience for her and her family (her father is a farmer while her mother is a homemaker), who never stopped believing despite many testing moments over the years. It's also a big shot in the arm for noted coach Jagdish Singh, who has been instrumental in her career.

The 25-year-old, who caused a massive upset by beating Nikhat Zareen on Thursday, got the better of Minakshi Hooda, reigning 48kg world champion, barely 24 hours later to finish as topper (women's 51kg category) in the three-day national trials at NS NIS Patiala. There's a genuine sense of happiness in her voice as she recounted her fights during the trials. "This (trial) was quite challenging. I was part of 54kg and Preeti had already qualified. So 51kg was the only option, it was suitable for me. I knew I would either make a big leap or just miss out. I had nothing to lose," Sakshi told this daily.

Beating two-time World Championships gold medallist Nikhat, who had made 50-52kg category her own over the years, was undoubtedly the high point. The 25-year-old, who's a product of the famed Bhiwani Boxing Club (BBC), said she made her reach advantage count to keep Nikhat at bay and get her hand raised. "My gut feeling was I could beat her. Everyone had the feeling that Nikhat would eventually go on to win the 51kg berth. For a long time she had been dominating and there's this set mindset that she'll continue to do well. She is a really good boxer. She is especially good at close range while my strength is long range. I maintained my distance, using my footwork and my jab and I didn't let her come close to me. I won 4-1 and everyone was quite astounded, like they were 'how did this happen'. Everyone came and congratulated me," the Army boxer said.