India go Down Under as prep for WC zooms into view

CHENNAI: When Sjoerd Marijne returned as the head coach of the senior Indian women's hockey team earlier this year for the second time, not everything was pleasant on and off the court. The previous year, the team were relegated from the Pro League. Additionally, the team was plagued with injuries. Off the field, the team's previous coach Harendra Singh resigned after players alleged 'mental harassment and outdated methods of training.' Marijne had his task cut ahead of a crucial year.

Five months into his second-stint as head coach, the Dutchman has guided his team past some choppy waters. After sealing qualification to the World Cup in Hyderabad in March, India defeated World No 2 Argentina twice in their four-match tour last month in Buenos Aires.

“When I came on the 11th of January, the first step was to get rid of a lot of injuries," he said in a virtual interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India. "Qualification for the World Cup was important. So there was no time for development and working on fitness. It was to manage the load. After that, we had a really good tour in Argentina, where we could work on what is the benchmark for international hockey. We had a small time to work on our fitness, but setting the benchmark was very important. The girls needed to know what we expect from them."