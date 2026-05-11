Teenager Prakadeswaran puts his settlement on the map

As he grew up, the ISL was gaining traction after the inaugural season in 2014. Prakadeswaran revealed how he and his cousins managed to get a glimpse of Chennaiyin. "It was difficult to get tickets. Me and my cousins tried to convince our elders to get us tickets. We travel by bus to the stadium on our own, watch matches and return home the same way," he added.

That same club that he religiously supported first identified him in 2017. "The youth coaches Ramakrishnan (U13) and Lakshmanan (U15) sir spotted me and got me into the academy after I excelled in a selection match." Then, the following year, he set his eyes on joining the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) sports hostel in Neyveli. He revealed how his parents, despite difficulties, were supportive of sending him to Neyveli. "I really wanted to go there. My brother Kamleshwaran was studying there. We trained under D Johnson there in the hostel. While studying there for four years, I was also in Chennaiyin's U13 team. I had to travel back for matches and return to the hostel frequently," he revealed.

As he continued to shuttle between cities and rise through the ranks, his commitment to his cause of being a professional finally bore fruit. After making his debut as a substitute in Chennaiyin's 1-2 defeat to Inter Kashi at home on April 7, he scored his first goal in this level against Jamshedpur. The two-time winners lost 4-1.