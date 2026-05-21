Federation Cup: Tejaswin aims to qualify both in high jump and decathlon for Glasgow CWG

"The reason I am choosing combined events is that there is another high-jump event amongst 10 other events. If I put on a good performance that I qualify for high-jump in the decathlon, I think that's unprecedented. I always try to make such challenges in my mind so that I can add new challenges. And I got some excitement from my own performance. But my goal in CWG will be to compete in the decathlon event because it is the toughest event of track and field," he told reporters on Thursday.

However, his participation in two events at the CWG, if he qualifies, will be decided by the AFI. “I think their input becomes very important on what will be the best combination. Because high-jump happens after the decathlon. So, I might not be able to give my best at that event after 10 events,” he said.

But he is not leaving any stone unturned. He said that preparing for the conditions here in Ranchi is essential. “What makes most of the difference is the weather. I have been training for two days. I have to bear the elements. It's not even when you do the event. You don't feel tired at that time. But, when you wait for the event, it accumulates. That's very important. That's why I came here for training,” he said.