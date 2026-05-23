Why Norway Chess is an important pitstop for Gukesh in a World Championship year

Apart from Carlsen, Gukesh will also face Wesley So (World No. 10), R Praggnanandhaa (World No. 16), Alireza Firouzja (World No. 11) and Vincent Keymer (World No. 7). So this tournament is going to accurately capture where Gukesh is right now, both in terms of the reset he decided to have earlier this year and whether he has rediscovered his ability to grind out wins while playing fighting chess.

What made the Indian a great player at such a young age was his ability to keep finding resources — something Kasparov also mentioned — to either push for a win or fight in losing endgames. Some of his games in recent times, however, has seen him lose because of a blunder. One Nodirbek Abdusattarov match in Prague saw him blunder and resign a few moves later. It was almost a replay of the match between the two rivals at Wijk aan Zee -- the Indian's only other Classical event this year -- where a blunder and a resignation followed.

If the Indian, who will continue to have coach Grzegorz Gajewski in his corner, is able to to arrest that in Oslo, that will go someway in arresting the worrying slide he has been on. But the important thing to remember about Gukesh is his capacity to fight for his life in the biggest moments. While he hasn't had the greatest time of it off late, he has always risen to the fore during the biggest stages, be it at the Olympiad, Candidates or the World Championships.

It's a point Fabiano Caruana, who played in the Candidates in 2024 which Gukesh won, made in a Podcast recently. "It’s very easy to just say Sindarov is going to win," the US GM had said in April. "But Gukesh has had tournaments like this—the Olympiad, the Candidates, he’s won tournaments. Do we really assume that a 19-year-old is just done? Like he had a bad period and he’s just finished? I see no reason why Gukesh cannot recover and then the question is, ‘Is Sindarov going to be in as good form as here?’ If he is, then yeah, probably nobody’s stopping him."

With just six months remaining between now and the first game of that match, the home stretch for Gukesh begins in Norway's south coast.