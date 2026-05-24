Deepak's name in Asiad long list, wrestler may compete in selection trials

CHENNAI: Deepak Punia was the only Indian wrestler to reach the final and finish with a silver medal in the 2022 Asian Games held in 2023. The remaining five medallists could manage a bronze each, taking India's total tally to six.

With the 2026 edition of the continental games only a few months away, once again a lot will be expected from Indian wrestlers. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is holding selection trials to pick the national team for the Asiad but its criteria meant Deepak was rendered ineligible to compete in the competition. The trials for women wrestlers is on May 30 in New Delhi while the men wrestlers' competition will be held the next day in Lucknow.

The former World Championships silver medallist's hope to qualify for the reputed event was hanging by a thread but a timely good show at the Senior Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh earlier this month gave a new lease of life to Deepak. The Haryana wrestler, who turned 27 a few days ago, won the gold in the 92kg weight category on the second day of the event. Given his recent performance and past laurels, the WFI added his name to the long list sent to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for the Asian Games. Names of a couple of more wrestlers like Yash (74kg) were also added to the list like Deepak increasing their chances of participation in the trials. Yash also won a gold medal at the Gonda tournament.

"Yes, Deepak and a few more wrestlers were included in the list after their performance in the Ranking Tournament," a WFI source told this daily. The IOA, in turn, had sent the list to the Asiad organising committee paving way for Deepak and others to stake their claims in the national squad after winning trials in their respective weight categories.

"The WFI has yet not announced that it will allow medallists from the Ranking Tournament to compete in the trials. There is a high chance that it might allow them in the next few days making all medallists including Deepak eligible. Deepak will compete in the 86kg in the trials if given permission," added the WFI source.