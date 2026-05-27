Olympian, champion athlete and veteran administrator Randhir Singh no more

CHENNAI: It was quite hot in Châteauroux, the venue for shooting during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Randhir Singh was there walking towards the venue maintaining his gait. He was frail and his strides looked laborious but he refused to sit. He wanted to stand and greet athletes and officials. He was 77 then and was not in great shape health-wise, yet he preferred to stand. An Arjuna Awardee, Olympian and sports administrator all rolled into one.

This is Singh in a nutshell – one who always loved to be in the thick of things and never shied away from precarious precipices. When the IOA office was at the JN Stadium in New Delhi, Singh was a domineering presence in the corridors of sports’ seat of power. He would be the last to leave and would welcome anyone even if one sauntered in unannounced. Unlike the days we live in, when news is hard to come by, even as press releases, Singh loved dissemination of information, even if it were hard ones. Singh has had many tales to narrate, so conversations were never dull. With his immense experience and knowledge about sports administration, he would be there to guide anyone who sought his expertise even after he was not in the IOA.