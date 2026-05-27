Top Indian weightlifer caught in doping net?

CHENNAI: In what could be another shocking and embarrassing incident, a top Indian weightlifter failed a dope test recently. It is understood that the weightlifter is country's No 1 in certain weight category and has won medals at Commonwealth Championships and was in line to represent the country at Commonwealth Games in July-August and the Asian Games in September-October.

It is learnt that the weightlifter was tested out of competition last month where he was training and was part of a national camp. The lifter, in question, recently won medals at the Asian Weightlifting Championship and was considered a strong medal contender at the 2026 CWG. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) conducted the test but is yet to update the list of offenders on its official website. It is learnt that the lifter has left the camp after being apprised of the development.

Weightlifting has always been one of the most tainted disciplines in Indian sport with top lifters including international and national medallists testing positive time to time. The positive case has also raised concerns about the sports' clean approach. India has been topping the doping charts of World Anti-Doping Agency and recently its chief Witold Banka had said that the country is the largest producer of illegal performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). The sports ministry is taking steps to criminalise supply of doping as well.