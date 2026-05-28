Dope positive lifters may affect India's participation at CWG

CHENNAI: Drug abuse has reared its ugly head again and this time only a couple of months ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games triggering fear of non-participation of Indian athletes in a few weight categories in the weightlifting event. As reported by this daily, weightlifter N Ajith (71kg), Commonwealth and Asian Championships medallist, tested positive for banned substance during an out-of-competition test conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency last month. It is learnt that Ajith was part of the national camp when he underwent the test. The lifter from Tamil Nadu has left the camp after returning dope positive.

Apart from him, three others including a junior woman athlete were also tested positive for banned substances. Three lifters including Ajith were in contention for the CWG and the positive dope test results might adversely affect India's participation in these weight categories.

As per the weightlifting qualification system, "During the period of 01 June 2025 – 22 July 2026 the maximum number of athlete qualification slots allocated to a Commonwealth Games Association will be reduced by one (1) if any weightlifting athlete and/or athlete support personnel (regardless of whether such athlete appears, or not, on the IWF Commonwealth Ranking List) from that CGA commits an anti-doping rule violation (‘ADRV’) sanctioned by the International Testing Agency (ITA) on behalf of the IWF or any other Anti-Doping Organisation."