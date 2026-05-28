Dope positive lifters may affect India's participation at CWG

CHENNAI: Drug abuse has reared its ugly head again and this time only a couple of months ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games triggering fear of non-participation of Indian athletes in a few weight categories in the weightlifting event. As reported by this daily, weightlifter N Ajith (71kg), Commonwealth and Asian Championships medallist, tested positive for banned substance during an out-of-competition test conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency last month. It is learnt that Ajith was part of the national camp when he underwent the test. The lifter from Tamil Nadu has left the camp after returning dope positive.
Apart from him, three others including a junior woman athlete were also tested positive for banned substances. Three lifters including Ajith were in contention for the CWG and the positive dope test results might adversely affect India's participation in these weight categories.
As per the weightlifting qualification system, "During the period of 01 June 2025 – 22 July 2026 the maximum number of athlete qualification slots allocated to a Commonwealth Games Association will be reduced by one (1) if any weightlifting athlete and/or athlete support personnel (regardless of whether such athlete appears, or not, on the IWF Commonwealth Ranking List) from that CGA commits an anti-doping rule violation (‘ADRV’) sanctioned by the International Testing Agency (ITA) on behalf of the IWF or any other Anti-Doping Organisation."
"If there are multiple ADRV’s committed by weightlifting athletes and/or weightlifting athlete support personnel sanctioned during the period of 01 June 2025 – 22 July 2026 the maximum number of athlete qualification slots allocated to a CGA will be reduced by the same number as the number of ADRV’s. For the sake of clarity, only those ADRVs committed from 01 June 2025 to 22 July 2026 and conclusively sanctioned in the same period shall be considered for potential reduction in quota under this provision," the qualification system says.
Weightlifting has always been one of the most tainted disciplines in Indian sport with top lifters including international and national medallists testing positive from time to time. The positive case has also raised concerns about the sports' clean approach. India has been topping the doping charts of World Anti-Doping Agency and recently its chief Witold Banka had said that the country is the largest producer of illegal performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). The sports ministry is taking steps to criminalise the supply of doping as well.