SC allows Vinesh Phogat to compete in Asian Games trials, flags missed doping tests

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to popular wrestler, Vinesh Phogat, the Supreme Court on Friday in its order permitted her to take part in the selection trials for the Asian Games set for May 30.

Declining to stay a Delhi High Court order that had given relief to Phogat, a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice PS Narasimha and also comprising Justice Alok Aradhe, said, "We are not stopping, you go and participate."

The bench directed that Phogat must be allowed to compete in the trials starting on May 30. It also issued notice to Phogat on WFI’s petition, after noting that the larger issues would be examined later.

The court, however, at the same time raised certain questions to her senior lawyer, Madhavi Divan, as to why she had taken a sabbatical in December 2024, indicating she would return in August 2025. She became a mother in July 2025 and informed WFI she would be eligible from January 1, 2026. Justice Narasimha pointed out that Phogat missed the doping whereabouts requirement.

Refusing to grant a stay on the Delhi HC order, the apex court paved the way for Phogat to participate in the trials.

The bench passed the order after hearing a plea by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging the High Court’s order.