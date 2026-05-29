'Seeing her cry, I also began tearing up': Pooja's 'high' jump through former record holder & coach's lens

The 2012 Olympian, who has guided Pooja in international age-level events on behalf of the AFI, said that she improved on her strength. “Everything from her run-up to the landing is the same. With this performance, she is closer to 1.96m,” she said. Currently, she is coached by Sergey Biran, husband of three-time Asian Games medallist from Uzbekistan Svetlana Radzivil.

The emotions she went through is for the obstacles she had to get past in her rise in high jump. From jumping with torn spikes last year to becoming the first woman in India to breach 1.90m earlier this year and eventually creating a new national record, Pooja has set herself an example in a discipline which has not seen any formidable change for more than a decade.Someone who has seen the rise is her first coach Balwan Parta. Pooja, who hails from Bosti village in Fatehabad district in Haryana, initially began as a gymnast under coach Balwan. “Usually, we train kids at the grassroots level. In the year 2017, I felt Pooja could do well in high jump. Her speed was good. We tried her and she did well. After that, we didn't look back,” Balwan told this daily.