Golden high Pooja; Nandini, Gulveer add more at Asian meet

CHENNAI: ALMOST two years ago, a 16 year-old high-jumper from Haryana had shown glimpses of what she could do after leaping 1.82 metres for a silver medal at the Junior Asian Athletics Championships in Yecheon, South Korea. Cut to May 2025, that same girl, now 18, has gone a step above and won her country gold at the senior Asian Athletics Championships with a jump of 1.89m. This is Pooja, the latest high jump exponent of the country. And she is quietly filling the void left by Sahana Kumari.

This is one of three gold medals India won on Day 4 of the Asian meet in Gumi, South Korea, with heptathlete Nandini Agasara and long-distance runner Gulveer Singh adding to India's medal tally.

It was not easy for Pooja, a daughter of a mason, to pursue a career in sport. Yet she did. From training with bamboo sticks as bar and sacks of rice husks as landing mat to a gold medal at the senior Asian meet, she has come a long way. What makes Pooja's gold special is that she had won it in the same country where she made her mark in Asia as a junior athlete. She initially stumbled at the 1.83m mark. But once she went past it, there was no looking back. She got past the 1.86m mark on her second attempt. She took the Gumi Civic Stadium by surprise when she leapt 1.89m in her first attempt. She also threatened to break Sahana Kumari's national record leap of 1.92m.