Gold rush for India in rainy Day 3 of Asian meet

CHENNAI: CLINCHING gold seemed to be the goal for Indian athletes at the Asian Athletics Championship and the delay in proceedings due to heavy rain in Gumi didn't deter them either. Day Three of the Asian meet will remain as a good memory for hurdler Jyoti Yarraji, steeplechaser Avinash Sable and the women's 4x400m relay team after they won gold in their events on Thursday.

With five gold, six silver and three bronze medals, India are back on the top-two of the overall medal table. Coming in as the defending champion, women hurdler and national record holder Jyoti Yarraji did not want to lose her coveted spot. Her eight-stepped run to the first hurdle seemed slow. But she progressively gained pace amidst the close battle between China's Wu Yanni and Japan's Yumi Tanaka. Yarraji plunged towards the finish line leaving her competitors behind just after the final hurdle. The 25-year old couldn't have expected more. This run of 12.96s, a championship record, has boosted her confidence leading up to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo later this year.

Yarraji felt that she could match her personal best of 12.78s on Thursday. However, the cold conditions late at night in Gumi made it difficult. "I had a good start, I focused on getting my timing below 13s, and I am elated to defend my gold medal," she told this daily from Gumi. Her gains after every hurdle was key in her burst in pace after the final hurdle. "The frequency after the first hurdle helped me build pace," she added. The level of competition in this edition, Jyoti felt has improved from the previous edition where she won gold with a timing of 13.09s. "The run happened as per my visualisation and I'm thankful it had come out perfectly," Jyoti signed off.