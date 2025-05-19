Jyothi hopes for an encore at Asian athletics meet

ASIAN Games silver medallist and India's fastest hurdler Jyothi Yarraji is eager to bounce back from her disappointment at the Paris Olympics last year. With exposure tours and changes in training routines, the 25-year old has a sense of clarity on what she has to do. A week from Tuesday, Yarraji will be on track once again at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, and would hope to repeat her golden run she managed in Thailand two years ago.

After qualifying for the Asian meet at the Federation athletics meet in Kochi last month, Jyothi feels she has come to her 'full shape' after a minor injury. Her aim at the meet? To win gold with a sub-13 timing. "I was participating (at the Federation athletics) with an injury and I am feeling better now. My aim is to clock below 13 seconds," she told this daily. Her personal best remains at 12.78 seconds in the World University Games in Chengdu, China in 2023.

While expressing confidence over her chances in Gumi later this month, Yarraji is wary of her competitors. "Lin Yuwei of China (who won gold in 100m hurdles of the 2022 Asian Games) and the Japanese duo of Yumi Tanaka and Masumi Aoki have improved their timings. It will be a good run, I'm sure," she added.

This season, Yarraji's best timing is at 13.10s, which came at the National Games in February this year. She also broke her own record in the women's 60m hurdles with a 8.04s performance at the World Athletics Indoor tour in France.