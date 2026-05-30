Asian Games trials: I will come back, says Vinesh after semifinal loss to Meenakshi

NEW DELHI: Soon after losing the 53kg semifinal bout against Meenakshi Goyat, wrestler Vinesh Phogat went straight to her corner before returning to the mat a few seconds later. On her way back, she gave a friendly but short smile to her victorious opponent before reaching closer to Wrestling Federation of India president, Sanjay Kumar Singh, who was seated next to the mat along with a few dignitaries.
"Mai vapis aayugi (I'll come back)," she told the WFI president before heading away from the mat but not the limelight as the camerapersons and scribes followed her leaving behind the winner Meenakshi.
On being asked why she said that to Sanjay Singh, the two-time World Championships bronze medallist told the journalists, "The message was for all those who wanted to watch me fail. But I didn't fail. In fact, I am proud of myself as I have returned to mat only 10 months after giving birth to a baby boy. A lot of girls will take inspiration from me. Every girl present at the venue was happy to see me back. They were taking selfies with me but they cannot express their happiness openly as they are under pressure."
The loss in the selection trials might have ended her bid to make a comeback into the national team for the upcoming Asian Games but she claimed she is walking away with a lot of positives from her first tournament in almost two years since the 2024 Paris Olympic heartbreak. The three-time Olympian said she returned to the wrestling mat to keep her bid for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics alive and will work harder to come back stronger next time.
"I am not averse to losing as you will win some and lose some while wrestling on the mat. This is not my first loss and every failure teaches you a lot. But the whole system is against me and despite that I have continued to fight, that's why I see myself as a winner," she added.
The WFI president, however, affirmed the trials were held in a fair manner and congratulated both the winners and losers advising the latter to be better prepared for the next tournament. "The trials were held in presence of an observer each from the sports ministry and Indian Olympic Association. If someone still feels she was cheated then I cannot do much about it," said the federation chief.
Sanjay Singh might have tried to sound unperturbed but it looks highly unlikely that he will not have a faceoff with Vinesh in future. At least Vinesh's open statement (challenge) after the semifinal bout suggests so.