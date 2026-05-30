Asian Games trials: I will come back, says Vinesh after semifinal loss to Meenakshi

NEW DELHI: Soon after losing the 53kg semifinal bout against Meenakshi Goyat, wrestler Vinesh Phogat went straight to her corner before returning to the mat a few seconds later. On her way back, she gave a friendly but short smile to her victorious opponent before reaching closer to Wrestling Federation of India president, Sanjay Kumar Singh, who was seated next to the mat along with a few dignitaries.

"Mai vapis aayugi (I'll come back)," she told the WFI president before heading away from the mat but not the limelight as the camerapersons and scribes followed her leaving behind the winner Meenakshi.

On being asked why she said that to Sanjay Singh, the two-time World Championships bronze medallist told the journalists, "The message was for all those who wanted to watch me fail. But I didn't fail. In fact, I am proud of myself as I have returned to mat only 10 months after giving birth to a baby boy. A lot of girls will take inspiration from me. Every girl present at the venue was happy to see me back. They were taking selfies with me but they cannot express their happiness openly as they are under pressure."