Vinesh Phogat makes winning start at Asian Games selection trials

Vinesh Phogat made a stupendous start in her pursuit of a spot in the Indian team for the Asian Games, beating Jyoti 7-1 in her opening bout at the selection trials here on Saturday.

Vinesh was cautious in the beginning and largely involved in standing wrestling but comfortably made her moves as the bout progressed.

She began with a push point on counter and soon went for a double leg attack that did not yield any points.

She was put on clock at the start of the second period and from there she began to dominate.

She converted a right leg attack into a take down move to go 3-0 up.

Jyoti too launched a furious leg attack but Vinesh used all her strength to foil the attempt.

On counter attack, Vinesh made two quick moves to make it 7-0, while Jyoti got on board with a push-out point.

Vinesh will next take on Nishu, who won by fall against Riya.

Meanwhile, Antim Panghal needed only 34 seconds to make a winning start as she defeated Tannu by technical superiority.

In no time, Antim had her rival locked in a 'fitley' move and rolled Tannu five times to finish the bout in a jiffy.