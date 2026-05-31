'We're getting old': Carlsen's honest reflection amid Norway Chess struggles

OSLO: For a player who has spent much of the last two decades setting the benchmark, Magnus Carlsen's remark in the Norway Chess confession box that "we're getting old" carried an unusual resonance.

The comment came in the midst of his game against Wesley So -- a contest that ended in defeat and left the Norwegian, remarkably, at the bottom of the six-player standings.

As is his custom, Carlsen stepped into the confessional booth -- a Norway Chess innovation introduced in 2015 to give players a platform to share their thoughts and emotions during a game.

He offered a candid glimpse into his state of mind, saying in a video posted on 'X' by Norway Chess: "So, this is my diary of the day so far... Johannes, a good friend of mine, came by for lunch and we were talking about how we were both like struggling with memory these days, and like he's the same age as me and that we're getting old and so on...and this is me right now."

The 35-year-old Carlsen, a seven-time Norway Chess champion and the defending title-holder, has spent much of the last two decades atop the sport.