Women saving grace as their male counterparts continue to disappoint at wrestling World Championships

CHENNAI: Thanks to Manisha Bhanwala's historic gold and her fellow women wrestlers' two silver and one bronze, India registered their best-ever show at the 2026 Senior World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan in 65 years. The result hints towards exponential growth of the sport in the country but a deeper look and it will reveal how performances of men wrestlers have spiralled down in the last few years.
With all of them (both freestyle and Greco-Roman) returning empty-handed, it's been four editions since they won a medal at the championships. In fact since 2018, out of total 18 medals Indian won, women bagged 12 including a gold and three silver. Their male counterparts came home with six medals (half of women's tally), which included two second-placed finishes, in this period, highlighting the stark contrasts between the two.
As the 2028 LA Olympics is less than a couple of years away, the decline in the show needs immediate attention. It's primarily been the men wrestlers, who have been winning at least a medal at the Games since 2008 (Sushil Kumar's a bronze and a silver in 2008 and 2012 respectively, Yogeshwar Dutt's bronze in 2012, Ravi Dahiya's silver and Bajrang Punia's bronze in 2020 — held in 2021 — and Aman Sehrawat's bronze in 2024) except for 2016 when they drew blank. Sakshi Malik (58kg) won a bronze in that edition.
"Felicitation programmes after the Asian Games left the wrestlers with little time to train ahead of the Worlds. This is something, which every stakeholder including the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and wrestlers, need to understand and make sure such things don't recur in future," Sanjay Kumar Singh, WFI president, told this daily.
The federation chief was delighted with the overall show but admitted a lot needs to be done for improvement in the future. "We hope to plan more overseas and exposure camps for selected wrestlers so that these medal contenders don't get distracted due to such functions. The timing of these functions was something which should be questioned as it prevented wrestlers from continuing with their training," added Sanjay Singh.
India's freestyle foreign coach Shako Emzarios Bentinidis sung from the same hymn sheet and said Sujeet Kalkal, who clinched gold in the 65kg weight category at the Asian Games, missed out on a medal at the Worlds because of distractions. "As for Sujeet, he wasn’t able to train properly following the Asian Games. I understand that there is a culture of ceremonies and awards celebrations after winning gold medals, and I get all that but because of it he lost his focus a bit. But I believe this defeat will ultimately prove beneficial," Bentinidis told this mast.
The Georgian coach accompanied the team to Japan for the Asiad but was conspicuous by his absence in Astana also fuelling a lot of speculations about a discontent between him and the WFI. Besides, India's squad also missed the services of experienced wrestlers like Aman Sehrawat, Deepak Punia and Antim Panghal. All three won medals in Japan before deciding to skip the Worlds. "Several young athletes took part for the first time. It was a very significant experience. We need time to change the system within Indian wrestling; starting from the New Year, we must establish order and discipline. Only then will we see major results — without this, it will be difficult," added the foreign coach.
India won six medals at the Asian Games including two gold, as many silver and bronze medals. It was the country's best performance at the quadrennial event since 1964. Days after they registered their best-show at the Worlds but medals do not tell the complete story as men wrestlers, once again, came a cropper at the event.
India at the Worlds
Medals won 29
Gold 2 (1 man and 1 woman)
Silver 7 (4 men and 3 women)
Bronze 20 (9 men and 11 women)
Since 2018
18 medals India won including a gold and five silver
6 medals men won including two silver in this period
12 medals women bagged including one gold and three silver during this phase
Gold medallists
2 gold medals country has won so far with Sushil Kumar (66kg FS) being the first in 2010 while Manisha Bhanwala finishing on top in 59kg this year
Most medals by a wrestler
4 medals (1 silver and 3 bronze) Bajrang Punia won in the event, the most by an Indian