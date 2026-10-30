How late father's memory pushes wrestler Manisha to historic gold in World Championships

CHENNAI: She believes in the invisible hands of her father guiding her, whenever she is cornered; even now, four years after his demise. No, she doesn't believe in super natural, either. Manisha Bhanwala is a strong woman and she draws extra strength from her late father. So much is she drawn to him that she even got a customised T-shirt made with her father's picture on it.

Before leaving for Astana, Kazakhstan to take part in the World Championships, Manisha requested her elder brother Rinku to provide her some new pictures of their late father Suresh. Rinku couldn't find any new pictures and told Manisha that he has the same as she has. In the end it didn't matter as well.

Manisha got a T-shirt customised with a picture of her father printed on the front and displayed it proudly after creating history for the country on Friday. She defeated Abigail Nette of the USA 8-6 in the final of the 59kg weight category to become the first woman from India to finish on top of the podium at the senior Worlds. The gold was also India's second at the event with two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar winning the first in Russia in 2010.

"She asked for pictures (of father) but I have the same photographs which she has. I told her the same but she got the T-shirt ready by getting the picture she had printed on the front," brother Rinku told this daily. It was Manisha's father, who wanted her to pursue wrestling but a tragedy struck the family when Suresh passed away after suffering a heart attack. And it happened hours before Manisha was scheduled to board a flight for Mongolia to participate in the 2022 Asian Championships. She competed in the event and won a bronze medal in the 62kg weight category. It's been four years since her father's demise but Manisha still believes he is around and guides her whenever she needs it. She told the same to this daily after storming into the final on Thursday.