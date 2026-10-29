After Asiad heartbreak, wrestler Manisha a bout away from history

CHENNAI: It was her father, Suresh, who motivated her to take up wrestling around 14 years ago. Unfortunately when Manisha Bhanwala started gaining a reputation as a wrestler, her father passed away after suffering a heart attack. Hours after she left her home at Siwaha village in Jind district of Haryana to board a flight for Mongolia to take part in the 2022 Asian Championships, Suresh left for heavenly abode.

It's been more than four years but the 29-year-old wrestler believes her father is still with her and guides her in case of need. And Thursday was no different. On a day when she made the 59kg final at the ongoing World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, Manisha and is only a bout away to script history, Manisha said she never missed her father as he is with her all the time.

"He (father) is always with me. I still talk to him when I feel the need and he guides me in whatever way he can," Manisha told this daily from Astana. Manisha began her campaign with a dominating win by fall against Laurence Beauregard of Canada in the pre-quarterfinals before getting the better of Mongolian Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the next round. She was up against local favourite Altyn Shagayeva in the semifinal but the Indian defeated her by fall to storm into the final, where she will take on Abigail Elizabeth Nette of USA on Friday.

But before Thursday, she has suffered heartbreaks thrice at the Worlds. Despite competing in three straight World Championships starting from 2023, she could never finish on the podium. One of the reasons was her weight category. Before switching to the 57kg weight category, she competed in quite a few divisions from 65kg to 62kg to 59kg. "When I started, I didn't know which weight category to choose. In 62kg I was doing good but my short frame (5-feet 2-inch) was proving to be a deterrent as most of the European wrestlers are tall and that made it difficult for me to compete against them. I had already competed in three Worlds without a positive result and the 2028 LA Games were also approaching, so I decided to move down to 57kg," she added.