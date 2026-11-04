Chennai Open: Hungarian Panna, an OnlyFans creator, tries to bring new perspective into life off court

Udvardy revealed how it has helped her build a security blanket, in a time where wins barely make ends meet. “It's definitely helping because tennis is a sport where you only earn if you win. Even on smaller tournaments, if you win the tournament, you're sometimes paying more for coaches, for travel, hotel, and everything else. So, it's a very expensive sport, and you're not always on the plus side. So, to have a consistent income, it definitely helps.



“For me, it is just the peace of mind that I know that for this month I don't have to worry about paying for my coach or not being able to go to a further tournament or anything like that. So it's a big thing to have that because I can fall out of the top 100, I can get injured any minute. It's good to have that regular income,” she said.



While she admitted that she was judged by a set of people when she opened it, she also said that a lot of other tennis players enquired about the same. “There was definitely an open mind there. Of course, there are people that have a not-so-positive-mindset about it because of the perception about the platform. But once I explain, it's very important to distinguish that I'm an athlete on the platform. They see that as just another social media platform better for someone who's a tennis fan because they can connect much more closely. So, to be honest, I didn't really receive any negative comments about it. Everyone's just interested to know how it works,” she said.



While she did not reveal the exact figures of her income off the platform, she said it needs a lot of working. "It depends how much work you put in, because it is a lot of work. You're constantly in contact with your fans, you have to reply to messages. So, it depends how much you want to if you want to after every match," she signed off.