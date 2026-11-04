Man Utd snap winless streak with Roma comeback

MANCHESTER: Manchester United roared back from 2-0 down to give beleaguered manager Michael Carrick a lifeline with a memorable 3-2 win over Roma at Old Trafford.

The unrest among the home fans bordered on mutiny after Roma surged into a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes through Matias Soule and Donyell Malen.

But United ended a nine-game winless run in all competitions thanks to Matheus Cunha's double after a twice-taken Bruno Fernandes penalty had reduced the deficit.

"This place does incredible things, does magical things," said Carrick.

"I spoke with them at half-time a little bit about how this place can change and it only takes one moment. It certainly did that and the boys made every little bit of every little opportunity. Fantastic in the end."

The decision to hand Carrick a stay of execution looked to have backfired in a lifeless first half United performance.

Roma, though, failed to slay their ghosts of four previous defeats at Old Trafford in another spectacular Champions League collapse.

Gian Piero Gasperini's men lost 4-3 to Real Madrid last month after leading 3-1 with just eight minutes remaining.

"A game lasts 90 minutes," said Gasperini. "They stepped it up in the second half but we could have done more to safeguard the score."